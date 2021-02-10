Joiner helps Mississippi beat No. 10 Missouri 80-59 CHRIS BURROWS, Associated Press Feb. 10, 2021 Updated: Feb. 10, 2021 11:24 p.m.
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Jarkel Joiner scored 21 points to help Mississippi beat No. 10 Missouri 80-59 on Wednesday night.
Devontae Shuler and Luis Rodriguez added 15 points apiece for the Rebels (11-8, 6-6 Southeastern Conference), extended their winning streak to three games that includes wins over No. 16 Tennessee and the No. 10 Tigers.