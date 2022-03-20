Johnson scores off missed FT, Spurs beat Curry-less Warriors JOE STIGLICH, Associated Press March 20, 2022 Updated: March 20, 2022 11:25 p.m.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Keldon Johnson scored off a rebound of a missed free throw with three-tenths of a second left to give the San Antonio Spurs a 110-108 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night.
Jakob Poeltl made the first of two free throws to it at 108 with 2.4 seconds left. He missed the second off the back iron, but Johnson grabbed the rebound and converted the winner.