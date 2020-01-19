Johnson lifts Stephen F. Austin over Incarnate Word 80-56

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Cameron Johnson had 19 points off the bench to lead Stephen F. Austin to an 80-56 win over Incarnate Word on Saturday.

Kevon Harris had 17 points for Stephen F. Austin (15-3, 6-1 Southland Conference). Oddyst Walker added 12 points. Gavin Kensmil had 11 points, nine rebounds and five steals.

Drew Lutz had 16 points and six assists for the Cardinals (4-13, 1-5). Keaston Willis added 12 points. Vincent Miszkiewicz had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Stephen F. Austin takes on Northwestern State on the road on Wednesday. Incarnate Word takes on Lamar at home on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com