Johnson has 7 saves to help NYCFC to 0-0 tie with Revolution

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Sean Johnson had seven saves for his third shutout in the last four games and New York City played the New England Revolution to a 0-0 tie Saturday.

Johnson had a pair of diving stops in the first 20 minutes and added two saves in the closing minutes. He has five shutouts this season, and has allowed just three goals in the last eight games.

New York City (5-5-2) is unbeaten, with four wins, in its last six games.

NYCFC had a chance in the 70th when Anton Tinnerholm centered a ball to Alexander Ring, who slipped a pass through three defenders to Alexandru Mitrita in the right side of the area but New York City's Andrew Farrell raced from the far side and made a sliding block.

New England (3-3-6) has just one win in its last five games.