BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Cephus Johnson III threw for a touchdown and ran for two more, Maurice Massey had 10 receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns and Southeastern Louisiana beat Lamar 47-31 Saturday.

Massey, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound redshirt freshman who began his college career at Missouri in 2019, went into the game with 15 receptions for 202 yards and two TDs this season.