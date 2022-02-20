Johaug wins 3rd Olympic gold in Beijing; Diggins gets silver MARTHA BELLISLE, Associated Press Feb. 20, 2022 Updated: Feb. 20, 2022 1:26 a.m.
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Norwegian great Therese Johaug won her third gold medal of the Beijing Olympics on Sunday and Jessie Diggins took silver for the best result by an American in an individual cross-country skiing event since 1976.
Fighting fierce winds and brutal temperatures, Johaug went out front early in the 30-kilometer mass start race and held on to win in 1 hour, 24 minutes, 54 seconds. Johaug also won the skiathlon — the first gold medal of the Olympics — and the 10-kilometer classic race.
