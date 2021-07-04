Jin Young Ko wins on LPGA a week after losing No. 1 ranking July 4, 2021 Updated: July 4, 2021 8:39 p.m.
1 of14 Matilda Castren, of Finland, plays a shot from the 12th fairway during the final round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tournament in The Colony, Texas, Sunday, July 4, 2021. Ray Carlin/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Jin Young Ko, of South Korea, lines up her putt on the 12th green during the final round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tournament in The Colony, Texas, Sunday, July 4, 2021. Ray Carlin/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Jin Young Ko, of South Korea, chips onto ninth green during the final round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tournament in The Colony, Texas, Sunday, July 4, 2021. Ray Carlin/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Gaby Lopez, of Mexico, plays a shot out of the bunker on the 18th fairway during the final round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tournament in The Colony, Texas, Sunday, July 4, 2021. Ray Carlin/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Gaby Lopez, of Mexico, lines ups her putt on the 18th green during the final round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tournament in The Colony, Texas, Sunday, July 4, 2021. Ray Carlin/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Stacy Lewis plays her shot from the first tee during the final round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tournament in The Colony, Texas, Sunday, July 4, 2021. Ray Carlin/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Esther Henseleit, right, of Germany, fist bumps her caddie Chris Murphy, left, after making a birdie on the 12th hole during the final round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tournament in The Colony, Texas, Sunday, July 4, 2021. Ray Carlin/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Jeongeun Lee6, of South Korea, plays her shot from the first tee during the final round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tournament in The Colony, Texas, Sunday, July 4, 2021. Ray Carlin/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Angela Stanford plays her shot from the first tee during the final round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tournament in The Colony, Texas, Sunday, July 4, 2021. Ray Carlin/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — Jin Young Ko closed with seven straight pars for a 2-under 69 and a one-shot victory Sunday in the Volunteers of America Classic, her first start since losing the No. 1 world ranking.
Ko sank her shoulders when she made her par putt from just outside 3 feet on the final hole at Old American Golf Club, holding off Matilda Castren of Finland, who also shot 69.