Jets place C Ryan Kalil on season-ending IR

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have placed center Ryan Kalil on season-ending injured reserve with a knee injury.

Kalil came out of retirement in August to sign a one-year, $8.5 million contract with New York after playing all 12 of his previous NFL seasons with Carolina. The hope was the 34-year-old center would help stabilize the Jets' shaky offensive line, but it didn't work out.

Kalil struggled at times while starting seven games. He dealt with shoulder and elbow injuries before hurting his right knee. He had missed the last two games and was ruled out Friday for New York's game at Washington on Sunday.

Jonotthan Harrison is expected to start at center after doing so the last two games.

The Jets also announced Saturday they signed offensive lineman Leo Koloamatangi from the practice squad to fill Kalil's roster spot.

Koloamatangi has experience at center and both guard spots. He was signed by Detroit in 2017 as an undrafted free agent out of Hawaii and was among the Lions' final cuts in September.

