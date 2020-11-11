Jets claim former Giants CB Corey Ballentine off waivers

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets claimed cornerback Corey Ballentine off waivers from the Giants on Wednesday.

Ballentine was a sixth-round pick out of Washburn University last year and had 16 tackles in nine games this season, but saw his playing time diminish. He started the first two games before being relegated to a backup role, and also lost his job as the Giants' kickoff returner.

He was waived Tuesday.

Ballentine joins a crowded cornerbacks room with the Jets, who have now have eight players at the spot including Brian Poole — who is dealing with a knee injury — Pierre Desir, Bless Austin, Arthur Maulet, Bryce Hall, Javelin Guidry and Lamar Jackson.

Ballentine's roommate and teammate Dwane Simmons was killed in a shooting at an off-campus party in Kansas the night the cornerback was drafted in 2019. Ballentine was wounded, but played in 13 games as a rookie last season, including two starts.



