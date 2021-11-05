Jets S Maye out for season with torn Achilles tendon DENNIS WASZAK Jr., AP Pro Football Writer Nov. 5, 2021
1 of3 New York Jets safety Marcus Maye (20) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. New York Jets safety Marcus Maye will miss the rest of the season with a torn Achilles tendon. Maye was injured early in the third quarter of the Jets' 45-30 loss at Indianapolis on Thursday night on a non-contact play. Tests confirmed the severity of the injury, which coach Robert Saleh announced Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Stew Milne/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 New York Jets' Marcus Maye (20) is helped off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. Maye will miss the rest of the season with a torn Achilles tendon. Tests confirmed the severity of the injury, which coach Robert Saleh announced Friday. AJ Mast/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Jets safety Marcus Maye will miss the rest of the season with a torn Achilles tendon.
Maye was injured early in the third quarter of the Jets' 45-30 loss at Indianapolis on Thursday night on a non-contact play. Tests confirmed the severity of the injury, which coach Robert Saleh announced Friday.
Written By
DENNIS WASZAK Jr.