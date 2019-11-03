Jepkosgei tops Keitany in marathon debut, wins at NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — Joyciline Jepkosgei powered away from four-time winner Mary Keitany to win the women's title at the New York City Marathon in her first race ever at 26.2 miles.

Jepkosgei crossed the finish line in Central Park in 2 hours, 22 minutes and 38 seconds Sunday, seven seconds off the course record.

The 25-year-old Jepkosgei holds the world record in the half-marathon but had never run this distance. The Kenyan pulled away from countrymate Keitany with about three miles to go. Keitany collapsed after finishing 53 seconds later.

Jepkosgei is the youngest winner in New York since 25-year-old Margaret Okayo in 2001. She also won the New York City Half-Marathon in March and is the first runner to win both events.

