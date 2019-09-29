Jensen rallies Texas State in 2nd half, tops Nicholls 24-3

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Gresch Jensen threw two second-half touchdown passes and ran for a third as Texas State pulled away after intermission to beat Nicholls, 24-3 in a nonconference clash on Saturday night.

It was the second-straight victory for the Bobcats after starting the season with losses to Texas A&M, Wyoming and SMU.

The teams traded first-half field goals and the game was knotted 3-3 at the half. Jensen moved the Bobcats 78 yards in 14 plays with the opening drive of the second half, capped by a 12-yard pass to Micah Hilts.

Minutes later Jensen scored from a yard out, then hit Javen Banks with a 77-yard touchdown pass a minute into the fourth quarter.

Jensen finished 22 of 29 for 253 yards for Texas State (2-3). Caleb Twyford carried 17 times for 73 yards.

Chase Fourcade was 15 of 27 for 145 yards with an interception for Nicholls (2-2).