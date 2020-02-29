Jazz snap 4-game skid with 129-119 win over Wizards

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 10 points of his 30 points in an 82-second span of the fourth quarter, and the Utah Jazz snapped a four-game losing streak with a 129-119 win over the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

Bradley Beal maintained his torrid scoring for Washington, finishing with 42 points, 10 assists and five rebounds. Beal has scored an average of 45 points over the last four games, but the Wizards have dropped four of five. Thomas Bryant scored 16 and Rui Hachimura had 15 for Washington.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 21 points, Jordan Clarkson had 20 off the bench and Mike Conley 16 as the Jazz salvaged the last of their six-game homestand.

The Jazz have had trouble closing quarters strong during their skid, but Clarkson’s two baskets sparked an 11-0 run that bridged the third and fourth quarters. The biggest cheer came when Royce O’Neale blocked Beal on a driving layup.

Clarkson later pushed the lead to 104-89 on a floater in the lane, but the Wizards put together one last run.

Beal, who has been averaging almost 17 fourth-quarter points since the All-Star break, made a 3-pointer to cap a 12-0 run and draw Washington within 104-101 with 5:18 remaining.

Mitchell, who had scored 30 in four consecutive games, missed eight shots in a row as he tried to force the action and keep pace with Beal. But Mitchell sparkled down the stretch, scoring 10 points in a span of 1:22, including a scintillating crossover, step-back 3-pointer over Beal.

Conley made a driving layup with 2:16 left to put the Jazz up 121-108. It's Utah's first win in over two weeks.

Washington led 60-58 at halftime behind Beal's 23 first-half points.

Utah trailed by eight in the first quarter, slowed by seven turnovers and plenty of missed defensive assignments.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Beal has scored at least 25 points in 17 straight games. … There were 10 lead changes and eight ties before the Wizards faded in the third quarter. … Washington held Utah to just five fast-break points, all in the second half.

Jazz: Mitchell got a Flagrant Foul 1 for undercutting Shabazz Napier on a 3-point attempt in the first quarter. … Former NFL star Emmitt Smith watched courtside. … Utah coach Quin Snyder challenged a foul on a 3-point shot in the third quarter, but the call was upheld.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Visit Golden State on Sunday night.

Jazz: Visit Cleveland on Monday night.

