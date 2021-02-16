James, Lakers, minus Davis, fend off Timberwolves 112-104 DAVE CAMPBELL, AP Sports Writer Feb. 16, 2021 Updated: Feb. 16, 2021 10:50 p.m.
1 of8 Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) shoots as Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns, left, and Jarred Vanderbilt (8) defend in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Minnesota Timberwolves' Malik Beasley, left, dives as he and Los Angeles Lakers' Dennis Schroder (17) chase the loose ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) dunks as Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards (1),Malik Beasley (5) and Karl-Anthony Towns (32) watch in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards, left, lays up knocking over Los Angeles Lakers' Alex Caruso, right, in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Minnesota Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio, left, drives around Los Angeles Lakers' Dennis Schroder in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — LeBron James had 30 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists and Dennis Schröder scored 24 points, helping the Los Angeles Lakers pull away from the Minnesota Timberwolves for a 112-104 victory on Tuesday night.
Montrezl Harrell pitched in 17 points for the Lakers, who stopped a seven-game losing streak at Minnesota with its first win at Target Center since March 25, 2015.