Jags bench rookie QB Luton, switch to vet Glennon vs Browns

Jacksonville Jaguars' Mike Glennon warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are going with quarterback Mike Glennon against Cleveland, giving the NFL journeyman his first start in more than three years.

Coach Doug Marrone made the announcement Wednesday, three days after he considered benching rookie Jake Luton during a 27-3 loss to unbeaten Pittsburgh. Luton completed 16 of 37 passes for 151 yards and four interceptions against the Steelers.

Luton went winless in three starts for Jacksonville (1-9), which has dropped nine in a row. The skid ties the longest single-season losing streak in franchise history.

Luton replaced Gardner Minshew (thumb) during the team’s bye week and has completed 54.5% of his passes for 624 yards, with two touchdowns and six interceptions. He also was sacked seven times. His inexperience showed in all three games, first failing down the stretch in close games against Houston and Green Bay and then looking mostly lost against the blitzing Steelers.

Minshew resumed throwing last week, but Marrone hasn't seen enough to believe he's ready to return.

The 30-year-old Glennon has started 22 of 29 games over seven NFL seasons with Oakland, Arizona, Chicago and Tampa Bay. He has 36 touchdowns passes and 20 interceptions. His last start came in Week 4 in 2017 with the Bears.

And here's the craziest part: Glennon got benched for Chicago's Mitchell Trubisky, who got benched for Nick Foles, who got benched for Gardner Minshew, who got replaced by Luton, who is now benched in favor of Glennon.

The 6-foot-7 Glennon has bounced around in recent years, playing for Oakland (2019), Arizona (2018) and Chicago (2017) after beginning his career in Tampa Bay (2013-16). The Buccaneers drafted him in the third round in 2013. He made $18.5 million during his one season with the Bears.

