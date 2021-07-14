Jags' Meyer, Baalke subpoenaed in Iowa discrimination suit July 14, 2021 Updated: July 14, 2021 2:22 p.m.
Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer and general manager Trent Baalke were subpoenaed as part of a lawsuit filed by lawyers for Black players suing former Iowa strength coach Chris Doyle for discrimination.
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer watches players perform drills during an NFL football practice in Jacksonville, Fla., June 14, 2021.
Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle walks on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Northern Illinois, in Iowa City, Iowa, Sept. 1, 2018.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars said Wednesday that coach Urban Meyer and general manager Trent Baalke were subpoenaed as part of a lawsuit filed by lawyers for Black players suing former Iowa strength coach Chris Doyle for discrimination.
The team said Meyer and Baalke submitted a written response to the subpoena, which is seeking information about the Jaguars’ decision to hire and then fire Doyle in January.