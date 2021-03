JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jalon Jones accounted for four touchdowns and Jackson State opened the season 3-0 for the first time since 2011, spoiling Mississippi Valley State’s season opener with a 43-7 win on Sunday.

Jones completed 14 of 27 passes for 250 yards and three TDs and ran for 42 yards and another score for the Tigers (3-0, 2-0 Southwest Athletic Conference).