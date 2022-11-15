Jackson St. 69, Texas Tech 63

Woodard 4-6 3-3 11, Jackson 5-11 4-4 14, Boler 5-9 0-0 10, Luckett 0-3 0-0 0, Martino 5-8 2-2 17, Crump 1-6 1-2 3, Hickmon 0-0 0-0 0, White 4-4 0-1 8, Covington 2-7 0-0 4, Hunter 0-1 2-4 2, Totals 26-55 12-16 69
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason