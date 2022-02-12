Jackson, Clippers hold off Doncic, Mavs in rematch, 99-97 SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Sports Writer Feb. 12, 2022 Updated: Feb. 12, 2022 11:15 p.m.
DALLAS (AP) — Reggie Jackson scored 24 points and the Los Angeles Clippers held off the Dallas Mavericks in the final minute for a 99-97 victory Saturday night to earn another split in another two-game set between the teams.
Luka Doncic had 23 of his 45 points in the fourth quarter two nights after scoring 28 of his career-high 51 points in the first of Dallas' 112-105 win. Doncic had 15 rebounds and eight assists.
