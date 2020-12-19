Iwuakor sparks Oklahoma to 84-65 win over Houston Baptist

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Victor Iwuakor scored eight of his 12 points in a game-breaking 14-0 run that started in the middle of the second half and Oklahoma pulled away from Houston Baptist for an 84-65 win on Saturday.

Austin Reaves led the Sooners (5-1) with 15 points and Brady Manek added 13.

The Huskies (1-7) were up 47-46 on a Pedro Castro 3-pointer just over five minutes into the second half and trailed 58-54 after Darius Lee made a pair of free throws at 12:04.

Elijah Harkless made two free throws to start the run before Iwuakor had back-to-back dunks and a jumper. After Alondes Williams scored, Iwuakor added another jumper before De'Vion Harmon's layup made it 72-54 with 6:47 to play.

Houston Baptist missed eight-straight shots while the Sooners went 6 of 8. The Sooners shot 49% despite going 5 of 23 from 3-point range.

Harmon and Manek made the last two baskets of the first half to give Oklahoma a 38-35 lead.

Lee scored 15 points for Houston Baptist, going 3 of 3 from 3-point range. Castro and Za-Ontay Boothman added 13 points apiece.

Houston Baptist was outrebounded 40-29 and had 17 turnovers. The Huskies went 6 of 12 from distance and shot 50% in the first half but went 4 of 14 deep and shot 34.5% in the second.

