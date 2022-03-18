Ivey scores 22 as Purdue beats Yale 78-56 in NCAA tourney JAY COHEN, AP Sports Writer March 18, 2022 Updated: March 18, 2022 4:31 p.m.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jaden Ivey raced his way to 22 points and Zach Edey controlled the action inside, helping Purdue overpower Yale for a 78-56 victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.
Ivey, one of the fastest players in college basketball, went 3 for 6 from 3-point range and 7 for 9 at the free-throw line in 27 minutes. The 7-foot-4 Edey made the most of his size advantage against the Ivy League champions, finishing with 16 points and nine rebounds in 19 minutes.