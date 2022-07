MILAN (AP) — Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi will become the first woman to officiate in the Italian top flight after she was promoted to the Serie A refereeing pool from next season.

The 31-year-old Ferrieri Caputi already became the first female to referee a match involving a Serie A team last year, in Cagliari’s Italian Cup match against Cittadella. She disallowed three goals during that game.