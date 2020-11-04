Islanders sign defenseman Ryan Pulock to two-year contract

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders and restricted free agent defenseman Ryan Pulock have agreed to terms on a two-year deal.

The Islanders and the 26-year-old Pulock reached the deal Wednesday, avoiding an arbitration hearing.

Pulock had 10 goals and 25 assists in 68 games last season. The first-round draft pick in 2013, he added two goals and eight assists in 22 playoff games as the Islanders made it to the Eastern Conference final.

Pulock led Islanders defensemen in scoring the past two seasons. He has 31 goals and 77 assists in 234 NHL games.

Before making it to the NHL, he played with Bridgeport (AHL). Internationally, Pulock has represented Canada at the 2018 world championships and at the 2012 world junior championships.

