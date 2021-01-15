Islanders beat Rangers 4-0 in 1st of 8 games between rivals Jan. 15, 2021 Updated: Jan. 15, 2021 1:01 a.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Anders Lee finished with two goals and joined Brock Nelson and Mathew Barzal with first-period goals as the New York Islanders beat the New York Rangers 4-0 at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night.
Semyon Varlamov stopped 24 shots for his 28th career shutout and third with the Islanders. Defenseman Nick Leddy added two assists.