Iowa St. 78, No. 7 Texas 67

Allen 2-5 5-7 9, Disu 4-5 2-2 10, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0, Carr 4-9 2-2 11, Hunter 3-11 2-3 10, Rice 2-7 2-2 6, Bishop 4-7 4-4 12, Cunningham 2-2 2-2 6, Morris 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 22-48 19-22 67.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason