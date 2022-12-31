Iowa St. 77, No. 12 Baylor 62

Bridges 6-10 0-0 12, Thamba 1-3 3-6 5, Bonner 1-3 2-2 4, Flagler 6-13 5-6 20, George 5-18 4-5 16, Love 0-3 0-0 0, Ojianwuna 1-1 0-0 2, Lohner 0-2 3-4 3, Turner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 17-23 62.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason