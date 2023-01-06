Iona 84, Marist 57

Joseph 8-12 3-5 19, Shema 5-5 0-0 12, JeanLouis 1-7 2-2 4, Jenkins 10-18 0-0 23, Weiss 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 8-13 0-1 16, Florence 2-3 0-0 5, Brookshire 1-4 0-0 2, Ibine Ayo 1-1 0-0 3, Sunday 0-1 0-0 0, Carey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 36-65 5-8 84.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason