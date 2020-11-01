Injured West Virginia kicker Staley to miss rest of season

West Virginia placekicker Evan Staley (30) hits a field goal against Kansas State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Morgantown, W.Va. (William Wotring/The Dominion-Post via AP)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Injured West Virginia kicker Evan Staley said he will miss the rest of the season.

Staley said Sunday on Twitter that he will have surgery soon. He didn't specify what the injury was or when it occurred.

Staley made six of nine field-goal attempts and all 19 extra point tries this season. He missed a 51-yard field goal on West Virginia’s first offensive series of Saturday’s 37-10 win over Kansas State, then made a 19 yarder later in the first quarter and was on the field for the ensuing kickoff.

Casey Legg later made field goals of 25 and 45 yards.

Staley said he is ready to start the recovery process and looks forward to returning to the field.

“Wishing my teammates and coaches the best of luck for the rest of the season and I will be their biggest fan until I am able to join them again!” Staley said.

West Virginia (4-2, 3-2 Big 12) plays at Texas (4-2, 3-2) next Saturday.