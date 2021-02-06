Ingram, Williamson power Pelicans past Grizzlies, 118-109 BRETT MARTEL, AP Sports Writer Feb. 6, 2021 Updated: Feb. 6, 2021 11:57 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram had 27 points, 12 rebounds and a career-high four blocks, Zion Williamson capped a 29-point night with a game-sealing dunk in the final minute, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Memphis Grizzlies 118-109 on Saturday night for their third straight victory.
Eric Bledsoe scored 11 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, when New Orleans fell behind by seven before storming ahead by outscoring the Grizzlies 23-7 during the final seven minutes. Lonzo Ball added 16 points for New Orleans, which broke open a tight game despite playing one night after they pulled out a tight road game in Indiana.