Indians president said team unaware of Callaway's behavior TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer Feb. 4, 2021 Updated: Feb. 4, 2021 5:43 p.m.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said the team was unaware of inappropriate behavior toward women by former pitching coach Mickey Callaway while he was with the club.
Antonetti said he became “distraught" and "disturbed” in learning of accusations against Callaway that were reported on Monday night by The Athletic.