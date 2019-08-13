Indians 6, Red Sox 5

Boston Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Betts rf 4 1 0 0 Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 Mercado cf 5 0 0 0 Bgaerts ss 5 0 2 1 C.Sntna 1b 4 3 3 1 Mrtinez dh 4 2 2 1 F.Reyes dh 4 2 2 2 Bnntndi lf 4 0 2 1 Jo.Rmir 3b 4 1 2 3 C.Vazqz c 4 0 0 0 R.Perez c 3 0 1 0 Mreland 1b 3 1 2 0 Kipnis 2b 3 0 1 0 Travis ph-1b 1 0 1 0 G.Allen lf 4 0 0 0 Holt 2b 4 0 1 1 Naquin rf 3 0 2 0 Brdly J cf 4 1 1 1 Totals 37 5 12 5 Totals 34 6 12 6

Boston 010 200 101—5 Cleveland 203 000 001—6

DP_Boston 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_Boston 9, Cleveland 9. 2B_Bogaerts (40), Benintendi (35), Travis (4), Holt (10), Jo.Ramirez (31). HR_Martinez (28), Bradley Jr. (13), C.Santana (26), F.Reyes (28), Jo.Ramirez (17). SB_Bogaerts (4). S_R.Perez (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Boston E.Rodriguez 6 10 5 5 3 5 D.Hernandez 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 Walden L,7-2 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 Cleveland Plesac 5 7 3 3 2 2 H.Wood H,2 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Clippard H,4 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2 Wittgren H,10 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 O.Perez H,17 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Hand W,6-3 BS,4 1 1 1 1 2 1

WP_Plesac.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, John Bacon; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:34. A_24,770 (35,225).