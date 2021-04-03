Indiana snapshot: Single-class tourney still looms large

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bill Butcher and Bobby Plump grew up a generation apart and in remarkably similar worlds when it came to basketball in their home state of Indiana.
Both produced movie-script moments by leading their small school teams to the state finals. And both also remember scrambling to get the Sunday newspaper all those years ago to do something any college basketball fan can still relate to: They wanted to fill out their brackets, not for the NCAA Tournament but for Indiana's fabled single-class tournament.