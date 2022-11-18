Indiana 99, Houston 91

Hield 3-15 1-1 10, Smith 4-10 2-2 10, Turner 5-8 7-9 17, Haliburton 7-16 3-3 19, Nembhard 3-6 0-0 8, Jackson 1-2 2-2 4, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Bitadze 0-0 0-0 0, Mathurin 4-14 6-8 15, Nesmith 0-1 0-2 0, Brissett 5-7 0-0 14, McConnell 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 33-82 21-27 99.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason