Indiana 101, Los Angeles 96

N.Ogwumike 12-18 3-4 30, Samuelson 8-13 0-0 19, Cambage 2-11 9-12 13, Brown 1-1 0-0 3, Canada 3-8 2-2 8, Nelson-Ododa 1-1 0-0 2, C.Ogwumike 2-4 0-0 4, Carter 4-7 1-2 9, Sykes 2-8 4-8 8. Totals 35-71 19-28 96.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason
Recommended