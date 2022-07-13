India's two-run single caps comeback as Reds beat Yanks 4-3 LARRY FLEISHER, Associated Press July 12, 2022 Updated: July 13, 2022 12:44 a.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Jonathan India drove in two runs with a go-ahead, bases-loaded single with two outs in the ninth inning and the Cincinnati Reds completed an unlikely comeback, rallying past the New York Yankees 4-3 Tuesday night.
The Yankees were 49-0 when leading after eight innings and the Reds were 0-48 when trailing after eight before New York closer Clay Holmes (4-1) failed to retire any of the five hitters he faced. Holmes loaded the bases by plunking Tyler Stephenson and allowed an RBI single to Tyler Naquin and heard boos after hitting Kyle Farmer with a pitch.
