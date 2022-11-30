Incarnate Word 112, Dallas Christian 64

Hobson 5-5 1-2 11, Jo.Allen 4-9 2-3 12, Battles 3-7 3-4 9, Perez 2-5 2-2 7, S.Ford 5-12 1-1 11, Willis 1-3 0-0 2, T.Ford 3-7 1-2 8, Riley 0-4 2-2 2, Walker 0-3 0-0 0, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Villarreal 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 23-56 14-18 64.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason