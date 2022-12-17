In footsteps of France's Mbappé, kids and parents dream big

BONDY, France (AP) — On the football fields where Kylian Mbappé honed the feints, dribbles and shots that all of France hopes to see in the World Cup final, another generation of French kids with big dreams is already hard at work trying to follow in the superstar's footsteps.
On the touchline, coach Rohat Sari looked on approvingly Saturday as his young players rampaged to a 10-0 victory for AS Bondy, the club in the Paris outskirts where Mbappé in his boyhood first discovered his knack and taste for running rings around other players.