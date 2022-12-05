Image of Pelé shines bright for Brazilian fans at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The image of a young Pelé celebrating goals and lifting trophies with Brazil’s national team appeared brightly on the shirts, flags and banners of Brazilian fans gathering before the Seleçao’s World Cup match against South Korea on Monday.
The 82-year-old Pelé remained in a hospital in Sao Paulo, recovering from a respiratory infection that was aggravated by COVID-19. The news coming from Brazil early Monday was good, as two daughters and one grandson of the soccer great said he was not under an imminent risk of death.