CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Illinois coach Bret Bielema has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss his team's game at No. 18 Iowa on Saturday.

Bielema said Tuesday he was tested for the coronavirus Monday night after developing mild symptoms during the day.