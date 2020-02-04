Idaho snaps its 6-game streak, beats Sacramento State 67-53

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Trevon Allen scored 27 points and Idaho snapped a six-game losing streak by beating Sacramento State, 67-53 on Monday night.

Allen matched a career high with eight rebounds and collected three steals to spark Idaho (6-15, 2-8 Big Sky). Marquell Fraser contributed 10 points and grabbed a half-dozen rebounds.

The Vandals built a 16-point lead at intermission and shot 52.2% from the field for the game. Idaho held the Hornets to 32.4% shooting from the floor.

Bryce Fowler came off the bench to score 14 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dish four assists to lead Sacramento State (11-9, 4-7) and was the lone scorer to reach double figures. The Hornets' starting lineup managed to score just 22 points.

Idaho travels to Montana State Thursday. Sacramento State travels to Weber State Thursday.