Idaho St. 65, Sacramento St. 61

Marks 0-4 3-3 3, McRae 4-6 0-0 8, Chappell 8-14 5-6 23, Hunt 1-7 0-0 3, Patterson 0-3 0-0 0, Wilbon 4-11 2-5 10, Mawein 4-8 0-0 9, Adams 2-5 1-1 5, Choi Deng 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 23-58 11-16 61.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason