Iafallo scores twice, Kings beat Coyotes 4-2 to sweep series JOHN MARSHALL, AP Sports Writer Feb. 20, 2021 Updated: Feb. 20, 2021 9:41 p.m.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Alex Iafallo scored two goals, Cal Peterson stopped 22 shots and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 on Saturday night for their fourth straight victory.
The Kings beat the Coyotes 3-2 on Thursday when Gabriel Vilardi scored in the fourth round of a shootout. Vilardi came through again, beating Darcy Kuemper with a wrister shortly after Arizona's Phil Kessel tied it.