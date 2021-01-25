IOC to consider placing Italy on probation for interference ANDREW DAMPF, AP Sports Writer Jan. 25, 2021 Updated: Jan. 25, 2021 8:43 a.m.
1 of3 FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2016 file photo, Italy's Federica Pellegrini checks her time after placing third in a semifinal of the women's 200-meter freestyle during the swimming competitions at the 2016 Summer Olympics, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The International Olympic Committee is slated in January 2021 to consider imposing a humiliating probation on Italy’s team for the Tokyo Games due to a two-year domestic dispute that it says amounts to government interference. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - In this Augl 13, 2016 file photo, Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri celebrates his gold during the medal ceremony for the men's 1500-meter freestyle final during the swimming competitions at the 2016 Summer Olympics, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The International Olympic Committee is slated in January 2021 to consider imposing a humiliating probation on Italy’s team for the Tokyo Games due to a two-year domestic dispute that it says amounts to government interference. Michael Sohn/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 FILE - In this April 6, 2019 file photo, President of the Italian National Olympic Committee, CONI, Giovanni Malago' gestures as he talks during a winter Olympics Milan Cortina bid IOC Evaluation Commission final news conference, in Milan, Italy. The International Olympic Committee is slated in January 2021 to consider imposing a humiliating probation on Italy’s team for the Tokyo Games due to a two-year domestic dispute that it says amounts to government interference. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
ROME (AP) — The International Olympic Committee will consider imposing a humiliating probation on Italy’s team for the Tokyo Games this week because of a two-year domestic dispute that it says amounts to government interference.
The IOC has taken issue with the Italian government’s formation of a new organization, “Sport e Salute,” that was created at the start of 2019 to run the country’s sports finances. The money was previously controlled by an arm of the Italian Olympic Committee.