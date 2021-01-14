Hurricanes open with 3-0 win over rebuilding Red Wings LARRY LAGE, AP Hockey Writer Jan. 14, 2021 Updated: Jan. 14, 2021 11:42 p.m.
DETROIT (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored early in the first period and Petr Mrazek had to make just 14 saves for a shutout, helping the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-0 Thursday night in the season opener for both teams.
“It felt great being back on the ice," Niederreiter said. “It’s been quite some time without a game.”