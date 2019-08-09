Hur shoots 62, leads weather-delayed Ladies Scottish Open

England's Dame Laura Davies and Denmark's Nicole Broch Larsen, right, continue to smile despite the driving wind and rain during day two of the Ladies Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, Friday Aug. 9, 2019. (Kenny Smith/PA via AP) less England's Dame Laura Davies and Denmark's Nicole Broch Larsen, right, continue to smile despite the driving wind and rain during day two of the Ladies Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, ... more Photo: Kenny Smith, AP Photo: Kenny Smith, AP Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Hur shoots 62, leads weather-delayed Ladies Scottish Open 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Mi Jung Hur surged into a two-shot lead Friday in the rain-delayed second round of the Ladies Scottish Open, getting the best of the draw and finishing in the early evening with a 9-under 62.

Players with morning tee times dealt with heavy wind and rain at The Renaissance Club, and play was suspended in the early afternoon, delaying the start times for the second half of the field and giving them a huge advantage as the sun came out and the wind died. The second round could not be completed Friday because of darkness.

Hur, who started on No. 10, made only one par over her first 12 holes. The South Korean began with two birdies and then holed a pitch-and-run from the rough for eagle on the par-5 12th. She made six more birdies, along with two bogeys, over her next nine, and added one more birdie to post a two-day total of 14-under 128.

Moriya Jutanugarn was 12 under after a 66. Sharing third at 10 under were U.S. Women's Open champion Jeongeun Lee6 (65) and Anne van Dam, who followed her opening-round 63 with a 69. Muni He was the best of those who did not finish at 9 under with three holes to play.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports