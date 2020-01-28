Hughes seals SO win, Devils beat Senators 4-3

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Kyle Palmieri tied it late in the third period, and Nikita Gusev and Jack Hughes scored in the shootout to lift the New Jersey Devils to a 4-3 win over the Ottawa Senators on Monday night.

Damon Severson and Kevin Rooney also scored in regulation for the Devils, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Mackenzie Blackwood, making his first start since Jan. 9, stopped 35 shots.

Tyler Ennis, Vladislav Namestnikov and Chris Tierney scored for Ottawa. Marcus Hogberg had 50 saves through overtime, but gave up two goals on two shots in the tiebreaker.

Hughes, who sealed the win in the second round of the shootout, scored the overtime winner when the teams met here Dec. 29.

The Senators trailed 2-1 heading into the third before scoring two short-handed goals in a span of 35 seconds to take the lead,

Namestnikov tied it 2-2 with a quick wrist shot at 9:06, and Tierney then gave Ottawa its first lead of the game.

New Jersey Devils centre Jack Hughes (86) scores past Ottawa Senators goaltender Marcus Hogberg (35) during a shoot-out in NHL hockey action in Ottawa on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP)

Palmieri tied it again with 3:21 left. Jesper Bratt was able to grab a loose puck in the crease and got it to Palmieri, who quickly put it past Hogberg.

The Devils had the better chances in overtime but Hogberg stopped all four shots.

A game between the 28th- and 29th-place teams didn't lack intensity as Ottawa’s Brady Tkachuk and New Jersey’s P.K. Subban went at it. The two got under each other’s skin early in the first period and finally dropped the gloves early in the second. The two continued to rile one another in the penalty box.

New Jersey opened the scoring at 8:23 of the first period with a power-play goal that Hogberg misplayed. Severson’s point shot rang off the post and hit Hogberg’s skate and he inadvertently pushed it across the goal line.

Ottawa tied it with 1:18 left in the period as Tkachuk redirected a point shot to Ennis, who beat Blackwood with a quick shot.

Rooney’s wraparound goal at 4:28 of the second gave New Jersey a 2-1 lead.

NOTES: Ottawa’s Mark Borowiecki had a scary moment in the third when Blake Coleman’s stick caught him right below the eye. The Senators’ defenseman immediately left the ice, but was back shortly after. ... The teams were playing their first game in nine days following the bye week and All-Star break. ... Ottawa F Jean-Gabriel Pageau returned to the lineup after having missed the last two games before the break with a sore neck. ... Connor Carrick was a healthy scratch for the Devils. ... There was a moment of silence in honor of Kobe Bryant and eight others killed in a helicopter crash Sunday morning.

UP NEXT

Devils: Host Nashville on Thursday night to open a three-game homestand.

Senators: At Buffalo on Tuesday night.

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports