Huff, Diakite lead No. 9 Virginia past Columbia 60-42

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Mamadi Diakite and Jay Huff scored 13 points each and No. 9 Virginia beat Columbia 60-42 on Saturday.

Kihei Clark added 10 points for the Cavaliers (3-0), who led 31-17 at halftime and substituted liberally throughout the second half. Walk-on Chase Coleman and redshirt freshman Francisco Caffaro each scored the first points of their college careers late in the game.

Mike Smith scored 16 points to lead the Lions (1-3), whose point total was the highest Virginia has allowed this season. The Lions finished 16 of 56 from the field (28.6 %) and were 4 for 11 from 3-point territory.

BIG PICTURE

Columbia: The Lions fell to 10-32 in their history against teams in the ACC, and 0-2 this season. They lost 65-63 at Wake Forest on Nov. 10. Columbia’s last victory against an ACC school came on Dec. 27, 1969, when the Lions beat Wake Forest 101-78.

Virginia: The Cavaliers came into the game having allowed 34 points to each of their first two opponents, and the Lions were right on that schedule when they finished the first half with 17 points. Caffaro, a 7-footer, had three points, two fouls and two turnovers in seven minutes.

UP NEXT

Virginia forward Jay Huff (30) blocks the shoots of Columbia guard Luke Bolster (1) during an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Virginia forward Jay Huff (30) blocks the shoots of Columbia guard Luke Bolster (1) during an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Photo: Andrew Shurtleff, AP Photo: Andrew Shurtleff, AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Huff, Diakite lead No. 9 Virginia past Columbia 60-42 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

Columbia: Stays on the road, facing St. John’s on Wednesday night.

Virginia: Hosts Vermont on Tuesday night.

___

Follow Hank on Twitter: https://twitter.com/hankkurzjr

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25