LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Rhyne Howard had the third triple-double in Kentucky history to lead the 19th-ranked Wildcats to a 92-47 win over Winthrop on Sunday.

Howard scored 22 points with 10 rebounds and 10 assists — plus five steals — for the first UK triple-double since Makayla Epps (21-11-12) on Nov. 18, 2015, as the Wildcats (3-1) bounced back from a loss at top 10 Indiana.