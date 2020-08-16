Howard, Stewart help Storm beat Sun, win 8th straight game

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Natasha Howard had her first double-double of the season, Breanna Stewart scored 19 points, and the Seattle Storm beat the Connecticut Sun 95-72 on Sunday for their eighth straight win.

Howard posted season highs with 12 points and 11 rebounds. A first-team all-WNBA selection and defensive player of year in 2019, Howard went into the game averaging 4.7 points and 5.6 rebounds after averaging 18.1 points and 8.2 rebounds last season when Stewart was out recovering from a torn Achilles tendon.

Seattle (10-1), off to its best start in franchise history, never trailed and led by as many as 27 points. The Storm shot 56.9% from the field and hit 13 of 23 (56.5) from 3-point range.

Jasmine Thomas scored 17 points, DeWanna Bonner added 13 and Brionna Jones had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Connecticut (4-7). The Sun had their three-game win streak snapped.

Sami Whitcomb hit 4 of 5 from 3, including one right before the third quarter buzzer from 40 feet, and finished with 14 points for Seattle. Sue Bird scored 13 and Jewell Loyd added 11 points and five assists.