Houston-San Francisco Runs

Astros first. Jose Altuve singles to left field. Michael Brantley singles to center field. Jose Altuve to third. Yuli Gurriel singles to right field. Michael Brantley to second. Jose Altuve scores. Yordan Alvarez flies out to right field to Mike Yastrzemski. Carlos Correa walks. Yuli Gurriel to second. Michael Brantley to third. Kyle Tucker walks. Carlos Correa to second. Yuli Gurriel to third. Michael Brantley scores. Aledmys Diaz strikes out swinging. Martin Maldonado strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Astros 2, Giants 0.